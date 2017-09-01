All apartments in Mesa
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

11360 E KEATS Avenue

11360 East Keats Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11360 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Sunland Springs Village

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool table
yoga
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Furnished rental 55+ Community, Sunland Village Garden Condos: 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 car garage, electric kitchen, dishwasher, microwave,, family room, den. Clubhouse has BIG list of activities: Activities in the Community include: Aerobics, Bible Study, Billiards, Bingo, Block Watch, Bocde Ball, Book Club, Bowling, Bridge, Bunko, Canasta, car Club, Ceramics, Pottery, Chair Aerobics, Chair Yoga, Computer Club, Cribbage, Euchre, Game Night, Genealogy, Golf HOA, Hand and Foot Cards, Hiking Group, Investment Club, Karaoke, Lapidary, Lions Club, Line Dancing, Machine Embroidery, Mah Jongg, Motorcycle Club, Pet Pals, P.E.O. Chapter, Photo Club, Pickleball, Ping Pong Club, Pinochle, Poker, Round Dance Club, Ronald McDonald House, RV Club, Scrabble and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

