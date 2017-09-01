11360 E KEATS Avenue

Amenities
Furnished rental 55+ Community, Sunland Village Garden Condos: 2 bedrooms, 1.75 baths, 2 car garage, electric kitchen, dishwasher, microwave,, family room, den. Clubhouse has BIG list of activities: Activities in the Community include: Aerobics, Bible Study, Billiards, Bingo, Block Watch, Bocde Ball, Book Club, Bowling, Bridge, Bunko, Canasta, car Club, Ceramics, Pottery, Chair Aerobics, Chair Yoga, Computer Club, Cribbage, Euchre, Game Night, Genealogy, Golf HOA, Hand and Foot Cards, Hiking Group, Investment Club, Karaoke, Lapidary, Lions Club, Line Dancing, Machine Embroidery, Mah Jongg, Motorcycle Club, Pet Pals, P.E.O. Chapter, Photo Club, Pickleball, Ping Pong Club, Pinochle, Poker, Round Dance Club, Ronald McDonald House, RV Club, Scrabble and more!