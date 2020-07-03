11340 E SOLINA Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Come take a look at this beautiful, highly upgraded 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located on an over sized cul-de-sac premium lot that backs to no other homes. This home offers many upgrades throughout such as custom stone work, travertine tile, crown molding, shutters on all windows, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets for storage, double wall stainless steel oven, 5 burner gas stove, Built-in microwave walk in pantry, formal dining and living area in addition to a breakfast room overlooking the family room. Relax after a long day at work on the over sized covered patio or in the large resort style pool which is also great for entertaining all located in a private Cul-De-Sac street. Owner pays for pool services, tenant pays all other utilities