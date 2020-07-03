All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11340 E SOLINA Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11340 E SOLINA Circle
Last updated December 20 2019 at 4:49 AM

11340 E SOLINA Circle

11340 East Solina Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11340 East Solina Circle, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Come take a look at this beautiful, highly upgraded 5 bedroom, 3 bath home located on an over sized cul-de-sac premium lot that backs to no other homes. This home offers many upgrades throughout such as custom stone work, travertine tile, crown molding, shutters on all windows, large open kitchen with granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets for storage, double wall stainless steel oven, 5 burner gas stove, Built-in microwave walk in pantry, formal dining and living area in addition to a breakfast room overlooking the family room. Relax after a long day at work on the over sized covered patio or in the large resort style pool which is also great for entertaining all located in a private Cul-De-Sac street. Owner pays for pool services, tenant pays all other utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11340 E SOLINA Circle have any available units?
11340 E SOLINA Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11340 E SOLINA Circle have?
Some of 11340 E SOLINA Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11340 E SOLINA Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11340 E SOLINA Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11340 E SOLINA Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11340 E SOLINA Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11340 E SOLINA Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11340 E SOLINA Circle offers parking.
Does 11340 E SOLINA Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11340 E SOLINA Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11340 E SOLINA Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11340 E SOLINA Circle has a pool.
Does 11340 E SOLINA Circle have accessible units?
No, 11340 E SOLINA Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11340 E SOLINA Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11340 E SOLINA Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Avilla Lehi Crossing
3425 East Thomas Road
Mesa, AZ 85213
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College