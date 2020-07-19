11303 East Camino Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN MESA! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF SIGNAL BUTTE & UNIVERSIT. LARGE KITCHEN W/BAY WINDOWS AND BREAKFAST ROOM. LOTS OF TILE, SPACIOUS MASTER W/WALK IN CLOSET. SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, 2 CAR GARAGE W/BUILT IN CABINETS, NICE SIZE BACKYARD W/GRASS AREA & MUCH MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,493.75



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.