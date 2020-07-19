All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019

11303 East Camino Street

11303 East Camino Street · No Longer Available
Location

11303 East Camino Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE LEVEL HOME IN MESA! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF SIGNAL BUTTE & UNIVERSIT. LARGE KITCHEN W/BAY WINDOWS AND BREAKFAST ROOM. LOTS OF TILE, SPACIOUS MASTER W/WALK IN CLOSET. SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FANS, 2 CAR GARAGE W/BUILT IN CABINETS, NICE SIZE BACKYARD W/GRASS AREA & MUCH MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,493.75

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11303 East Camino Street have any available units?
11303 East Camino Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11303 East Camino Street have?
Some of 11303 East Camino Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11303 East Camino Street currently offering any rent specials?
11303 East Camino Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11303 East Camino Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11303 East Camino Street is pet friendly.
Does 11303 East Camino Street offer parking?
Yes, 11303 East Camino Street offers parking.
Does 11303 East Camino Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11303 East Camino Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11303 East Camino Street have a pool?
No, 11303 East Camino Street does not have a pool.
Does 11303 East Camino Street have accessible units?
No, 11303 East Camino Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11303 East Camino Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11303 East Camino Street does not have units with dishwashers.
