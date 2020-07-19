All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019

11236 E Cicero St

11236 East Cicero Street · No Longer Available
Location

11236 East Cicero Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$699.00 MOVE IN SPEACIAL FOR DECEMBER 1st 2018 - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Mesa home sits on a large corner lot with great and easy maintainable landscaping! Separate living and family room area, the family room is open to the kitchen and there's tile throughout these 3 rooms!

3 bedrooms down the hallway, all with comfy, plush carpet near the laundry room and Hallway bath!

The Master has a full bath with shower & tub combo, single sink with counter space and vanity. Right off the bathroom is a large walk in closet with carpet. The master also has its own private large sliding doors that lead outside to the patio and backyard!

Keep your cars cool in the attached 2 car garage!

Rent- $1300.00 per month plus monthly 3% rental taxes
Security Deposit- $1250.00 (could be up to $1800 pending credit)

Pets allowed with restrictions, fees and pet rent. Please ask for details

All utilities are the tenants responsibility.

For further details please contact Socorro at (480)485-6445 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com

(RLNE2524066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11236 E Cicero St have any available units?
11236 E Cicero St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11236 E Cicero St have?
Some of 11236 E Cicero St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11236 E Cicero St currently offering any rent specials?
11236 E Cicero St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11236 E Cicero St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11236 E Cicero St is pet friendly.
Does 11236 E Cicero St offer parking?
Yes, 11236 E Cicero St offers parking.
Does 11236 E Cicero St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11236 E Cicero St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11236 E Cicero St have a pool?
No, 11236 E Cicero St does not have a pool.
Does 11236 E Cicero St have accessible units?
No, 11236 E Cicero St does not have accessible units.
Does 11236 E Cicero St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11236 E Cicero St does not have units with dishwashers.
