11236 E Cicero St

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$699.00 MOVE IN SPEACIAL FOR DECEMBER 1st 2018 - Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath Mesa home sits on a large corner lot with great and easy maintainable landscaping! Separate living and family room area, the family room is open to the kitchen and there's tile throughout these 3 rooms!



3 bedrooms down the hallway, all with comfy, plush carpet near the laundry room and Hallway bath!



The Master has a full bath with shower & tub combo, single sink with counter space and vanity. Right off the bathroom is a large walk in closet with carpet. The master also has its own private large sliding doors that lead outside to the patio and backyard!



Keep your cars cool in the attached 2 car garage!



Rent- $1300.00 per month plus monthly 3% rental taxes

Security Deposit- $1250.00 (could be up to $1800 pending credit)



Pets allowed with restrictions, fees and pet rent. Please ask for details



All utilities are the tenants responsibility.



For further details please contact Socorro at (480)485-6445 or via email at Heritageleasingaz@gmail.com



(RLNE2524066)