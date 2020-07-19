All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive

1106 West University Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Comite de Families en Accion
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1106 West University Drive, Mesa, AZ 85201
Comite de Families en Accion

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great price for this spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment. This afordable home has fully equipped kitchen that overlooks the great room and dining area with vaulted ceiling. Nice size patio with storage. Don't miss out this will not last long for this price. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive have any available units?
1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive have?
Some of 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive offer parking?
No, 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive have a pool?
No, 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College