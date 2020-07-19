1106 W UNIVERSITY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great price for this spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom apartment. This afordable home has fully equipped kitchen that overlooks the great room and dining area with vaulted ceiling. Nice size patio with storage. Don't miss out this will not last long for this price. Come see today!