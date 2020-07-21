10847 East Clovis Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, spacious, clean, and move in ready. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home is located in Mesa's, Signal Butte Manor Near Signal Butte Rd and Broadway! The Kitchen is the focal point of this open floor plan. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, white cabinets & dark countertops. Many custom touches throughout: wainscoting, wood floors, large baseboards, bathroom vanities. Convenient upstairs laundry. Easy to care for front yard. This centralized Mesa location makes for a quick getaway to river, lakes, & mountains. Located near golf courses, hiking, schools, shopping, hospital, and freeways.



Call Paul Santos @ (480) 568-2666 or email Paul@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.