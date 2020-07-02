All apartments in Mesa
10759 East Portobello Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

10759 East Portobello Avenue

10759 East Portobello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10759 East Portobello Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in Santa Rita Ranch. Recently updated, this home features newer paint, flooring, and fixtures. Kitchen with white staggered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and center island. Open family room with media niche. 9' ceilings. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Large laundry room. Covered patio. Big backyard with lots of grass and mature landscaping. Two car garage. Super convenient location. Close to schools, shopping, dining, the US60 and the 202!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok with owner approval)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10759 East Portobello Avenue have any available units?
10759 East Portobello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10759 East Portobello Avenue have?
Some of 10759 East Portobello Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10759 East Portobello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10759 East Portobello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10759 East Portobello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10759 East Portobello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10759 East Portobello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10759 East Portobello Avenue offers parking.
Does 10759 East Portobello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10759 East Portobello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10759 East Portobello Avenue have a pool?
No, 10759 East Portobello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10759 East Portobello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10759 East Portobello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10759 East Portobello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10759 East Portobello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

