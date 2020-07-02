10759 East Portobello Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home in Santa Rita Ranch. Recently updated, this home features newer paint, flooring, and fixtures. Kitchen with white staggered cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, large pantry, and center island. Open family room with media niche. 9' ceilings. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full master bath with double sinks. Large laundry room. Covered patio. Big backyard with lots of grass and mature landscaping. Two car garage. Super convenient location. Close to schools, shopping, dining, the US60 and the 202!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Dogs ok with owner approval)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



