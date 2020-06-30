All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 3 2020

10710 East Lincoln Avenue

10710 East Lincoln Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10710 East Lincoln Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Check out my 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=efJ97DqExcQ **

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in the coveted Kelstern Garden at Eastmark! Located Near Signal Butte and Ray! Check out this amazing entrance and hallway as you enter the home. This community has everything you could ever want, community center, pool, basketball, parks and more! Come see this home before it's too late!

Call (480)-568-2666 for showing registration and property info. Call and text Noelle Jenkins direct @ (480) 737-3226 and email Noelle@BrewerStrattonPM.com
View all of our available homes at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue have any available units?
10710 East Lincoln Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue have?
Some of 10710 East Lincoln Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10710 East Lincoln Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10710 East Lincoln Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10710 East Lincoln Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10710 East Lincoln Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue offer parking?
No, 10710 East Lincoln Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10710 East Lincoln Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10710 East Lincoln Avenue has a pool.
Does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10710 East Lincoln Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10710 East Lincoln Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10710 East Lincoln Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

