10606 E Bramble

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great home located at Signal Butte and Broadway in the Subdivision of Signal Butte Ranch. Large living room. Open Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Off the kitchen you will find the laundry room with extra shelving. There is a den/bedroom off the living room with double doors. The master is also a nice sized room with a master bath that has a tub/shower combo. All tile and hard surface flooring throughout. Landscaped back yard and rock front for easy care. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on rent, $300 non refundable + $25 monthly pet fee per pet. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.