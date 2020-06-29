All apartments in Mesa
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

10559 E Monterey Ave

10559 East Monterey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10559 East Monterey Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Mulberry neighborhood in Mesa - Beautiful newer home with all the upgrades throughout. Located in Mulberry neighborhood in Mesa. Great room - open floor plan. Kitchen has granite counters, great big island, breakfast bar. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath. Covered back patio with little maintenance back yard. 2 Car Garage. Gilbert Public Schools. Great location with close access to US 60 and Loop 202. Community offers a pool , sports courts, playgrounds, splash park, front porch living. large green belts and much more! Dog may be permitted with owner approval. No cats. No smoking. www.rcpmaz.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5471065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10559 E Monterey Ave have any available units?
10559 E Monterey Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10559 E Monterey Ave have?
Some of 10559 E Monterey Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10559 E Monterey Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10559 E Monterey Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10559 E Monterey Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10559 E Monterey Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10559 E Monterey Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10559 E Monterey Ave offers parking.
Does 10559 E Monterey Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10559 E Monterey Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10559 E Monterey Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10559 E Monterey Ave has a pool.
Does 10559 E Monterey Ave have accessible units?
No, 10559 E Monterey Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10559 E Monterey Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10559 E Monterey Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
