1050 South Stapley Drive

Amenities
Welcome Home! This home has been beautifully remodeled with not a single detail left untouched! Move in ASAP to this gorgeous gem. This patio home features:
-2 covered assigned parking spaces
-Wood burning fireplace
-Beautiful modern tile throughout
-Stackable washer/dryer included
-No carpet!
-Private fenced backyard
-Security door
-Community Pool
Contact Malarie today at 480.295.9896 to schedule showings and find out how to make this beautiful home yours! Price does not include rental tax of 1.75%. Professionally managed by Atlas Az, LLC.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.