All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1050 South Stapley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1050 South Stapley Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 4:03 PM

1050 South Stapley Drive

1050 S Stapley Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 S Stapley Dr, Mesa, AZ 85204
Poinsettia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Welcome Home! This home has been beautifully remodeled with not a single detail left untouched! Move in ASAP to this gorgeous gem. This patio home features:

-2 covered assigned parking spaces
-Wood burning fireplace
-Beautiful modern tile throughout
-Stackable washer/dryer included
-No carpet!
-Private fenced backyard
-Security door
-Community Pool

Contact Malarie today at 480.295.9896 to schedule showings and find out how to make this beautiful home yours! Price does not include rental tax of 1.75%. Professionally managed by Atlas Az, LLC.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 South Stapley Drive have any available units?
1050 South Stapley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 South Stapley Drive have?
Some of 1050 South Stapley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 South Stapley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1050 South Stapley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 South Stapley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 South Stapley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1050 South Stapley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1050 South Stapley Drive offers parking.
Does 1050 South Stapley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 South Stapley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 South Stapley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1050 South Stapley Drive has a pool.
Does 1050 South Stapley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1050 South Stapley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 South Stapley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1050 South Stapley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College