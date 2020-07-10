1049 N April

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/57fadc50bc ---- Lovely 3bd/2ba with POOL just in time for the warmer months!! Great curb appeal, front courtyard where you can relax while spending some quality family time. New Kitchen! Charming beamed ceilings and stone wood-burning fireplace makes for a warm cozy home. Kitchen has Island, Breakfast Bar, Fridge, Builtin Micro, Gas Stove/Oven, and Dishwasher. 2 Car Garage, Security Screen Door, Ceiling Fans, Inside Laundry and RV Gates!! Keep cool in your POOL! (Weekly Pool service Included). Child proof fence divides the yard. Covered Patio and spacious interior makes it a home great for entertaining. Minutes for downtown Mesa on Main St, golf course, parks, shopping and restaurants. Super close to 202 & 101 freeways, too!! STATUS: Vacant PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE: Not Accepted More Information: AREA INFORMATION: 1616sq ft FLOORING: tile GARAGE/PARKING: KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: fridge, microwave, dishwasher, oven PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1968 YARD: Additional Amenities: Pool service included Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $250 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Dave Miller All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.



