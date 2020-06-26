10320 E TAHOE Avenue

Designed with comfort and affordability in mind. Creativity and style will impress and welcome friends and family. Move in ready. Fully furnished 2 bed/1.75 bath with huge walk-in closet with den/office. Encore Clubhouse amenities. Tenants can enjoy use of all amenities at clubhouse. Minimum 6 month lease.Beautiful 55+ Lifestyle community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
