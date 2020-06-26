10320 E TAHOE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking

Designed with comfort and affordability in mind. Creativity and style will impress and welcome friends and family. Move in ready. Fully furnished 2 bed/1.75 bath with huge walk-in closet with den/office. Encore Clubhouse amenities. Tenants can enjoy use of all amenities at clubhouse. Minimum 6 month lease.Beautiful 55+ Lifestyle community