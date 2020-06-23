1015 S VAL VISTA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Location! This 2 Bedroom Val Vista Park Townhome Is Located In A Gated Community Just Minutes To The US60 And To Dana Park Village For Fantastic Shopping And Dining Choices. This Great Home Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Upstairs And 1/2 Bath Downstairs, Large Loft, 2 Car Garage, Stainless Appliances, New Carpet, Washer & Dryer, Private Yard And Is Steps From The Pool! The Large Master Suite Has A Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Private Toilet And A Large Walk-In Closet. Don't miss this opportunity!