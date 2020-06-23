1015 S VAL VISTA Drive

Amenities
Great Location! This 2 Bedroom Val Vista Park Townhome Is Located In A Gated Community Just Minutes To The US60 And To Dana Park Village For Fantastic Shopping And Dining Choices. This Great Home Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Upstairs And 1/2 Bath Downstairs, Large Loft, 2 Car Garage, Stainless Appliances, New Carpet, Washer & Dryer, Private Yard And Is Steps From The Pool! The Large Master Suite Has A Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Private Toilet And A Large Walk-In Closet. Don't miss this opportunity!