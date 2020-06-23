All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1015 S VAL VISTA Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1015 S VAL VISTA Drive

1015 S Val Vista Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1015 S Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Location! This 2 Bedroom Val Vista Park Townhome Is Located In A Gated Community Just Minutes To The US60 And To Dana Park Village For Fantastic Shopping And Dining Choices. This Great Home Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms Upstairs And 1/2 Bath Downstairs, Large Loft, 2 Car Garage, Stainless Appliances, New Carpet, Washer & Dryer, Private Yard And Is Steps From The Pool! The Large Master Suite Has A Separate Tub/Shower, Double Sinks, Private Toilet And A Large Walk-In Closet. Don't miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive have any available units?
1015 S VAL VISTA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive have?
Some of 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1015 S VAL VISTA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive offers parking.
Does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive has a pool.
Does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 S VAL VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
The District at Fiesta Park
1033 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College