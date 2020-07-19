All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10146 East Keats.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10146 East Keats
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10146 East Keats

10146 East Keats Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10146 East Keats Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
This home is located at Baseline and Crismon in the Subdivision of The Villages at Eastridge. Features include an Open Floor Plan. The Living Room is Large an has a built in Niche with Lighting. Bright Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space. The Master Bedroom has Sliding Glass door Leading to the Covered Patio. Backyard is Landscaped with Grass and a Rock Border. Community Park across the Street. 5% tax and administrative fee, $300 non refundable on security deposit. Sorry no pets allowed. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10146 East Keats have any available units?
10146 East Keats doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10146 East Keats have?
Some of 10146 East Keats's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10146 East Keats currently offering any rent specials?
10146 East Keats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10146 East Keats pet-friendly?
No, 10146 East Keats is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10146 East Keats offer parking?
No, 10146 East Keats does not offer parking.
Does 10146 East Keats have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10146 East Keats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10146 East Keats have a pool?
No, 10146 East Keats does not have a pool.
Does 10146 East Keats have accessible units?
No, 10146 East Keats does not have accessible units.
Does 10146 East Keats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10146 East Keats has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College