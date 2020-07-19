10146 East Keats

Amenities
This home is located at Baseline and Crismon in the Subdivision of The Villages at Eastridge. Features include an Open Floor Plan. The Living Room is Large an has a built in Niche with Lighting. Bright Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space. The Master Bedroom has Sliding Glass door Leading to the Covered Patio. Backyard is Landscaped with Grass and a Rock Border. Community Park across the Street. 5% tax and administrative fee, $300 non refundable on security deposit. Sorry no pets allowed. Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.