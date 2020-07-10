10136 E Southern Ave Unit# 3108

Amenities
**SPECTACULAR - 3br/2ba/1Ga/Gated CONDO (SOUTHERN & CRISMON) - This UPSCALE condo is in a gated community - Three bedrooms, two full baths & One car garage - located off Southern and Crismon with direct access to the 60 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and minutes from shopping!
Amenities: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Spaciest Counter Tops, Upgraded Flooring, Garage Opener, Gated entrance - Upscale pool and fitness center, Large bedrooms and lots of closet and storage space.
Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,373.28
Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.
Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.
Location: MESA
(RLNE4864816)