10136 E Southern Ave Unit# 3108

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

**SPECTACULAR - 3br/2ba/1Ga/Gated CONDO (SOUTHERN & CRISMON) - This UPSCALE condo is in a gated community - Three bedrooms, two full baths & One car garage - located off Southern and Crismon with direct access to the 60 and 202 Freeways. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and minutes from shopping!



Amenities: Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Spaciest Counter Tops, Upgraded Flooring, Garage Opener, Gated entrance - Upscale pool and fitness center, Large bedrooms and lots of closet and storage space.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,373.28



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location: MESA



(RLNE4864816)