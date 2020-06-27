10108 East Posada Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Tastefully remodeled! This home has 4 very spacious bedrooms with large closets, one bedroom separated from the others. Located Near Crismon and Guadalupe! The gorgeous kitchen has quartz countertops, maple spice cabinetry with contemporary crown molding and cabinet pulls, wood tile flooring, Stainless appliances and a large island for extra seating and family gatherings. The bathrooms have stunning cascading waterfall tile design and quartz countertops. This floor plan is open and spacious with a bright view out to the back yard oasis with sparkling pool, covered patio and easy care landscaping! The garage has built in cabinets and there is a large RV gate. Home includes pool service!!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

