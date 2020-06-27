All apartments in Mesa
Last updated September 12 2019 at 9:00 PM

10108 East Posada Avenue

10108 East Posada Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

10108 East Posada Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212
Santa Rita Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tastefully remodeled! This home has 4 very spacious bedrooms with large closets, one bedroom separated from the others. Located Near Crismon and Guadalupe! The gorgeous kitchen has quartz countertops, maple spice cabinetry with contemporary crown molding and cabinet pulls, wood tile flooring, Stainless appliances and a large island for extra seating and family gatherings. The bathrooms have stunning cascading waterfall tile design and quartz countertops. This floor plan is open and spacious with a bright view out to the back yard oasis with sparkling pool, covered patio and easy care landscaping! The garage has built in cabinets and there is a large RV gate. Home includes pool service!!

Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,618.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

