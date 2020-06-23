10056 E TAMERY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit parking pool garage

**AVAILABLE FEB 1ST**This cozy & upgraded split floorplan features three bedrooms and a den. The large master bedroom offers a remarkable bath with a mega shower, double sinks and walk in closet. The spacious and open kitchen(great for entertaining) features granite countertops, large island, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances are included. Ceiling fans, shutters, and blinds throughout. Covered patio and fire pit in backyard. Low maintenance landscaping. This home is located in the popular Eastmark community, the heart and hub of the East Valley with a 100 acre great park, community center, basketball courts, pool, and so much more. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!