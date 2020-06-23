All apartments in Mesa
10056 E TAMERY Avenue

10056 E Tamery Ave · No Longer Available
Location

10056 E Tamery Ave, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
**AVAILABLE FEB 1ST**This cozy & upgraded split floorplan features three bedrooms and a den. The large master bedroom offers a remarkable bath with a mega shower, double sinks and walk in closet. The spacious and open kitchen(great for entertaining) features granite countertops, large island, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances are included. Ceiling fans, shutters, and blinds throughout. Covered patio and fire pit in backyard. Low maintenance landscaping. This home is located in the popular Eastmark community, the heart and hub of the East Valley with a 100 acre great park, community center, basketball courts, pool, and so much more. THIS IS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue have any available units?
10056 E TAMERY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue have?
Some of 10056 E TAMERY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10056 E TAMERY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10056 E TAMERY Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10056 E TAMERY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10056 E TAMERY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10056 E TAMERY Avenue does offer parking.
Does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10056 E TAMERY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10056 E TAMERY Avenue has a pool.
Does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10056 E TAMERY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10056 E TAMERY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10056 E TAMERY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
