Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

10037 E Capri Ave

10037 East Capri Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10037 East Capri Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bd26eeb0b9 ----
*Occupied, available for viewing beginning on March 8th

.Two level home in the gated community of Sunrise at Parkwood Ranch
.Dining room with tile floors
.Living room with vaulted ceiling and plant shelves
.Family room
.Kitchen with tile floors, range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator and disposal
.Inside laundry room with tile floor and full size washer and dryer HOOKUPS only
.All bedrooms feature ceiling fan
.Master bedroom upstairs with a walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling
.Master bathroom has a skylight and double sinks
.Two car auto garage with auto opener
.Desert front yard
.Grass/desert rear with auto watering system and covered patio
.Community pool, spa, tennis and basketball available for all residents

*Security Deposit
.$995.00 Refundable
.$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee

1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10037 E Capri Ave have any available units?
10037 E Capri Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10037 E Capri Ave have?
Some of 10037 E Capri Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10037 E Capri Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10037 E Capri Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10037 E Capri Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10037 E Capri Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10037 E Capri Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10037 E Capri Ave offers parking.
Does 10037 E Capri Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10037 E Capri Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10037 E Capri Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10037 E Capri Ave has a pool.
Does 10037 E Capri Ave have accessible units?
No, 10037 E Capri Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10037 E Capri Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10037 E Capri Ave has units with dishwashers.

