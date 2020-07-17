10 E Ingram St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Awesome 2 bedrooms and 1 bath for rent. The unit has been totally remodeled. Updates include new double pane windows, doors, ceramic tile flooring, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, new doors, and new blinds. Washer and dryer on site. Close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, highways, and much more, short 18 min drive to Downtown Phoenix



-Move-in special! $400.00 off your 1st full month's rent!



Rental Terms:



$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

1.75% city rental tax.

Water, sewer, and trash are an additional $45 monthly flat fee

2.15% monthly admin fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

A Mynd Company

Equal Opportunity Housing



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

www.mynd.co



(RLNE5888091)