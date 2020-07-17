All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10 E Ingram St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10 E Ingram St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

10 E Ingram St

10 East Ingram Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
NCRA
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10 East Ingram Street, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1095 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Awesome 2 bedrooms and 1 bath for rent. The unit has been totally remodeled. Updates include new double pane windows, doors, ceramic tile flooring, upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, new doors, and new blinds. Washer and dryer on site. Close to parks, schools, shopping, restaurants, highways, and much more, short 18 min drive to Downtown Phoenix

-Move-in special! $400.00 off your 1st full month's rent!

Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
1.75% city rental tax.
Water, sewer, and trash are an additional $45 monthly flat fee
2.15% monthly admin fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
A Mynd Company
Equal Opportunity Housing

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
www.mynd.co

(RLNE5888091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 E Ingram St have any available units?
10 E Ingram St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 E Ingram St have?
Some of 10 E Ingram St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 E Ingram St currently offering any rent specials?
10 E Ingram St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 E Ingram St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 E Ingram St is pet friendly.
Does 10 E Ingram St offer parking?
Yes, 10 E Ingram St offers parking.
Does 10 E Ingram St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 E Ingram St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 E Ingram St have a pool?
No, 10 E Ingram St does not have a pool.
Does 10 E Ingram St have accessible units?
No, 10 E Ingram St does not have accessible units.
Does 10 E Ingram St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 E Ingram St has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10 E Ingram St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra Vida Apartments
150 S Roosevelt Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Vista Grove
1320 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Mesa Ridge
650 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity