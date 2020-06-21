6991 W Tacna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub media room tennis court

Luxury 3 bdr home w/gorgeous wood laminate flooring, cozy gas f/p, ss appliances incl...gas range & refrigerator w/French doors, granite, tile backsplash, clerestory windows, spacious master retreat with walk in closet, en suite master bthrm features soothing soaking tub, dual sinks & separate shower, low cost electric-solar ($27-$53 Monthly) whole house water filter, covered patio, huge backyard with shade tree, meticulously maintained landscaping & situated near parks, community pools, spa & splash pad, River walk, hiking trails, Saguaro National Park, schools, restaurants, movie theatre, skate park, tennis courts, b-ball courts, Premium Outlet Mall & public library! Available immediately and the Owner is offering option of a 6 mo lease! Deposit is $2625. Check w/landlord on pets