Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

6991 W Tacna Drive

6991 West Tacna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6991 West Tacna Drive, Marana, AZ 85743
Continental Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Luxury 3 bdr home w/gorgeous wood laminate flooring, cozy gas f/p, ss appliances incl...gas range & refrigerator w/French doors, granite, tile backsplash, clerestory windows, spacious master retreat with walk in closet, en suite master bthrm features soothing soaking tub, dual sinks & separate shower, low cost electric-solar ($27-$53 Monthly) whole house water filter, covered patio, huge backyard with shade tree, meticulously maintained landscaping & situated near parks, community pools, spa & splash pad, River walk, hiking trails, Saguaro National Park, schools, restaurants, movie theatre, skate park, tennis courts, b-ball courts, Premium Outlet Mall & public library! Available immediately and the Owner is offering option of a 6 mo lease! Deposit is $2625. Check w/landlord on pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

