120 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
10 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
5 Units Available
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:21am
3 Units Available
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
Tangerine Crossing
3438 W Wing Tip Drive
3438 West Wing Tip Drive, Marana, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,189
2950 sqft
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located in the gated community of Tangerine Crossing at 3438 W. Wing Tip Dr., Marana, AZ is this large 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rancho Marana
12031 W. Formosa Lane
12031 West Formosa Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1653 sqft
12031 W. Formosa Lane Available 08/17/20 Backyard Oasis in Marana! - Available in August! Negotiable long-term Lease Terms available. Beautiful 3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,653 sqft home with a fantastic backyard oasis.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Quail Crossing
5100 W Wild Burro Spring Drive
5100 West Wild Burro Spring Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1738 sqft
Remodeled Popular Lennar One Story HM. Great Room Floor Plan. Spacious Living, Family & Dining Areas. Big Guest Bedrooms. Open Eat-In Kitchen with Peninsula Island, Breakfast Nook with Bay Window, & Big Pantry. Plenty of Counter Space & Storage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
San Lucas
14197 N Maize Farm Avenue
14197 North Maize Farm Avenue, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1503 sqft
This 1501 square foot, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the amazing Northwest Marana San Lucas area. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, spacious great room, open kitchen and a large yard.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Ironwood Reserve
8747 N Shadow Wash Way
8747 North Shadow Wash Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2607 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail
8760 North Mugho Pine Trail, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2173 sqft
This newer 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home located in a gated community around the beautiful Quarry Pines golf course. Only 15 mins from downtown/UofA, & walking distance to shopping/ restaurants. There is a community pool.

1 of 21

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Continental Ranch
9051 N Shadow Rock Drive
9051 North Shadow Rock Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1869 sqft
Continental Ranch - 4 Bedroom with 2 bath, living area and great room, all stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, and pantry closet, Laundry room with washer and dryer, easy care backyard, mature tree in front yard, 2 car garage, community

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Sonoran Vista
10218 N Turquoise Moon Way
10218 North Turquoise Moon Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1640 sqft
Private outdoor paradise with Heatable Pool and Spa. Rates dependent on season, terms, and included utilities. Backs up to the De Anza Trail and Riparian Preserve, great for hikes, birdwatching and biking.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Continental Ranch
7370 W Beryllium Lane
7370 West Beryllium Lane, Marana, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2676 sqft
7370 W Beryllium Lane Available 09/07/20 Continental Ranch - Twin Peaks Rd/ N Ingrid Pl - 7370 W Beryllium - Built in 1989, Santa Fe style home w/basement! Kitchen opens up to Dining Area & Great Room w/Beehive Fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Marana
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
9 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hills
7717 North Jensen Drive
7717 North Jensen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
Northwest location,3 Bd/2 Bath, single carport, detached 2 car garage home. Bright, airy Living room, Eat in Kitchen with electric range. Master bdrm with two closets, AC, W/D hook up in utility room, Tiled floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hills
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1491 sqft
Lovely NW 3 Bdr/2 Bath Masonry Home. Tiled flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining room with Family room off kitchen. Electric range. Master bedroom with wood flooring, Two bedrooms and full main bathroom.

1 of 24

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Raintree
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10601 N Decker Drive
10601 North Decker Drive, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2776 sqft
10601 N Decker Drive Available 07/13/20 Twin Peaks/Camino De Manana - 10601 N. Decker Dr. - Built 2016. Stunning newly built NW Home located at Twin Peaks and i10.
Results within 5 miles of Marana
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Flowing Wells
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!

Welcome to the July 2020 Marana Rent Report. Marana rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Marana Rent Report. Marana rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Marana rents increased significantly over the past month

Marana rents have increased 0.5% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marana stand at $1,164 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,495 for a two-bedroom. Marana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Marana, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marana

    Rent growth in Marana has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial decreases. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marana is less affordable for renters.

    • Marana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,495 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Marana remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marana than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $901, where Marana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

