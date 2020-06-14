Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

54 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ with garage

Marana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
$
Continental Ranch
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.

El Rio at Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
10050 North Mill Crossing Way
10050 North Mill Crossing Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1560 sqft
Open and bright floorplan with a great room, fireplace, huge master bedroom, wooden blinds and ceiling fans throughout. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home at 1560 sq ft. - 2 car garage and located in Continental Ranch.

Saguaro Springs
1 Unit Available
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1844 sqft
Available Now! RENT TO OWN may be the best solution if you were hoping to purchase the home of your dreams and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks.

Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
7175 W Yarbough Dr
7175 West Yarbough Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy.

Tangerine Crossing
1 Unit Available
12324 N Wing Shadow Lane
12324 North Wing Shadow Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3375 sqft
This spacious home has all the features you will want. Great room, dining area and kitchen with huge island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless gas stove, dual oven and custom fridge.

Ironwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
8747 N Shadow Wash Way
8747 North Shadow Wash Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2607 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center.

Gladden Farms
1 Unit Available
12656 N Nep Lane
12656 North Nep Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2289 sqft
Come live in an established Gladden farm community where everyone is welcomed and loved.

Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
9051 N Shadow Rock Drive
9051 North Shadow Rock Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1869 sqft
Continental Ranch - 4 Bedroom with 2 bath, living area and great room, all stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, and pantry closet, Laundry room with washer and dryer, easy care backyard, mature tree in front yard, 2 car garage, community

Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane
12939 North Sunrise Canyon Lane, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1889 sqft
Don't miss this great home! Move in ready. This home is One of the BEST rental home is available in Heritage Highland with stunning views of the #6 green/fairway at the Highlands at Dove Mountain.

Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has
Results within 1 mile of Marana
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.

Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
Results within 5 miles of Marana
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Riverside Crossing
1 Unit Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
3 Units Available
Avilla River
1000 W River Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to recreation opportunities, public parks and scenic views. Tranquil setting in the Catalina Foothills with shopping destinations, dining and entertainment nearby. Units have 10-foot ceilings and private yards.
Casas Adobes Estates West
4 Units Available
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.

Casas Adobes Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.

The Villages of La Canada
1 Unit Available
1140 West Coblewood Way
1140 West Coblewood Way, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$3,000
2908 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTAL. Prime location!!! This Oro Valley property is located in a gated community and ideal for a group escape with plenty of beds. Driveway and garage parking available for everyone.

Rancho Vistoso
1 Unit Available
138 West Freddie Canyon Way
138 West Freddie Canyon Place, Oro Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1521 sqft
BEWARE OF SCAMS. THIS PROPERTY IS NOT LISTED ON CRAIGSLIST BY THE LANDLORD OR HIS AGENT. Oro Valley - Rancho Vistoso Neighborhood - New carpet and laminate floors (wood plank style), 1521 sq.ft.

Monterra Community
1 Unit Available
410 W Silvertip Rd
410 West Silvertip Road, Oro Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1868 sqft
Oro Valley Home Ready for you! - Property Id: 265565 Great open floor plan with split bedrooms. Great bedrooms for guests, office or children and a large master bedroom w/bathroom. Double sinks, separate Tub and shower, and walk-in closet.

Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE
2710 West Sandbrook Lane, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1066 sqft
2710 W SANDBROOK LANE Available 06/18/20 Charming Northwest 2Bed/2Bath - Home will be available for viewing 6/15/2020.

Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8460 N. Lee Trevino Drive
8460 North Lee Trevino Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OMNI TUCSON NATIONAL HOME ON THE 6TH HOLE, BUILT IN BBQ, FIRE PIT, COMMUNITY POOL. 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM $2100.00 DEPOSIT $2100.00 RENT AVAILABLE JUNE 10th NO PETS PLEASE PLEASE CALL: JAMES 520-257-0785
City Guide for Marana, AZ

Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.

Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Marana, AZ

Marana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

