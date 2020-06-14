54 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ with garage
Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.
Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more
Marana apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.