121 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ with balcony

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
Continental Ranch
13 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 01:28am
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Saguaro Springs
1 Unit Available
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1844 sqft
Available Now! RENT TO OWN may be the best solution if you were hoping to purchase the home of your dreams and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cortaro Ranch
1 Unit Available
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street
5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1873 sqft
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/01/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom/2 bath home has formal living room and dining room off the kitchen. Eat in kitchen includes maple cabinets & island.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
7175 W Yarbough Dr
7175 West Yarbough Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Tangerine Crossing
1 Unit Available
12324 N Wing Shadow Lane
12324 North Wing Shadow Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
3375 sqft
This spacious home has all the features you will want. Great room, dining area and kitchen with huge island, granite counters, dark wood cabinets, stainless gas stove, dual oven and custom fridge.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5379 W Tearblanket Place
5379 West Tearblanket Place, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1186 sqft
This lovely furnished Dove Mountain home is ready for your short or long term stay. Bright and private, with nice front porch area, very spacious backyard and brick paved extended patio with no homes behind.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
6991 W Tacna Drive
6991 West Tacna Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Luxury 3 bdr home w/gorgeous wood laminate flooring, cozy gas f/p, ss appliances incl...

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Gladden Farms
1 Unit Available
12656 N Nep Lane
12656 North Nep Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2289 sqft
Come live in an established Gladden farm community where everyone is welcomed and loved.

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6957 W KANAB CREEK Trail
6957 West Kanab Creek Trail, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1830 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW HOME FOR RENT IN DEL WEBB COMMUNITY. NEW APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS ARE JUST A FEW UPGRADES IN HOME. OUTSIDE PATIO HAS A LOOK THAT IS ABSOLUTELY INVITING. REC CENTER DOWN THE STREET AND MUCH MORE. CALL TODAY FOR SHOWING.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
27 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Orange Grove Plaza
3 Units Available
Orange Tree Village
645 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
934 sqft
Orange Tree Village Apartments offers large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom townhome and single-story casita living with a private courtyard entrance and fenced backyard. Our residents enjoy spacious closets with new in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$944
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Marana, AZ

Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.

Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Marana, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

