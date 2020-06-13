121 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ with balcony
1 of 36
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 71
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 84
1 of 32
1 of 79
1 of 109
1 of 75
1 of 56
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 23
Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.
Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.