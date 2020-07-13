Apartment List
129 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
9 Units Available
Continental Ranch
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
5 Units Available
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
3 Units Available
Thornydale Plaza
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Skyranch
11288 N Vista Ranch Place
11288 North Vista Ranch Place, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
3691 sqft
Elegant 4 bedroom 5 bath home in gated Sky Ranch Estates. Open space behind home provides unobstructed Catalina mountain views. Enjoy the sunrise and cool evenings from the east-facing covered patio.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Ironwood Reserve
8747 N Shadow Wash Way
8747 North Shadow Wash Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2607 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Gladden Farms
12656 N Nep Lane
12656 North Nep Lane, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2289 sqft
Come live in an established Gladden farm community where everyone is welcomed and loved.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Continental Ranch
9051 N Shadow Rock Drive
9051 North Shadow Rock Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1869 sqft
Continental Ranch - 4 Bedroom with 2 bath, living area and great room, all stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, and pantry closet, Laundry room with washer and dryer, easy care backyard, mature tree in front yard, 2 car garage, community

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
12939 N Sunrise Canyon Lane
12939 North Sunrise Canyon Lane, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1889 sqft
Don't miss this great home! Move in ready. This home is One of the BEST rental home is available in Heritage Highland with stunning views of the #6 green/fairway at the Highlands at Dove Mountain.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Continental Ranch
7370 W Beryllium Lane
7370 West Beryllium Lane, Marana, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2676 sqft
7370 W Beryllium Lane Available 09/07/20 Continental Ranch - Twin Peaks Rd/ N Ingrid Pl - 7370 W Beryllium - Built in 1989, Santa Fe style home w/basement! Kitchen opens up to Dining Area & Great Room w/Beehive Fireplace.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12191 N Meditation Drive
12191 North Meditation Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2050 sqft
Great Dove Mountain Home located in the gated community of ''The Preserve''. The open floorplan features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large island.
Results within 1 mile of Marana
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Countryside
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Hills
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hills
7717 North Jensen Drive
7717 North Jensen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
Northwest location,3 Bd/2 Bath, single carport, detached 2 car garage home. Bright, airy Living room, Eat in Kitchen with electric range. Master bdrm with two closets, AC, W/D hook up in utility room, Tiled floors throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Heritage Hills
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1491 sqft
Lovely NW 3 Bdr/2 Bath Masonry Home. Tiled flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining room with Family room off kitchen. Electric range. Master bedroom with wood flooring, Two bedrooms and full main bathroom.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Raintree
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10601 N Decker Drive
10601 North Decker Drive, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2776 sqft
10601 N Decker Drive Available 07/13/20 Twin Peaks/Camino De Manana - 10601 N. Decker Dr. - Built 2016. Stunning newly built NW Home located at Twin Peaks and i10.
Results within 5 miles of Marana
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
5 Units Available
Flowing Wells
Aventura Apartment Homes
1700 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$635
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
774 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes in a contemporary community, close to Interstate 10. Spacious walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Swimming pool and BBQ areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates East
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1285 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$893
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 12 at 09:21pm
2 Units Available
Casas Adobes Estates West
Avilla Preserve
2501 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
Exclusive, gated neighborhood close to Interstate 10, shopping, dining and entertainment. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, private yards, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. Community has a pool and garages are available.
City Guide for Marana, AZ

Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.

Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Marana, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Marana apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

