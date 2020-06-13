113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ
Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.
Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more
Finding an apartment in Marana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.