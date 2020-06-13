Apartment List
113 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ

Finding an apartment in Marana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Continental Ranch
11 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
Thornydale Plaza
4 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,115
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
Thornydale Plaza
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1244 sqft
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
7454 W. Mission View Pl.
7454 West Mission View Place, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1569 sqft
7454 W. Mission View Pl.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Continental Reserve
1 Unit Available
7594 W. Sugar Ranch Rd
7594 West Sugar Ranch Road, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2209 sqft
Furnished home in Continental Reserve! - Great northwest location! Close to 1-10. This home is perfect for your home away from home! Fully furnished you just bring your luggage .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cortaro Ranch
1 Unit Available
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street
5492 West Red Rock Ridge Street, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1873 sqft
5492 W Red Rock Ridge Street Available 07/06/20 Cortaro Farms/Cortaro Crossings - 5492 W Red Rock Ridge - Built in 2001. 4 bedroom 2 bath home has Formal Living Room and Dining Room off the Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Continental Reserve
1 Unit Available
8387 N Amber Burst Drive
8387 North Amber Burst Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2875 sqft
8387 N Amber Burst Drive Available 07/08/20 Silverbell/Continental Reserve - 8387 N. Amber Burst - Built in '05.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Saguaro Springs
1 Unit Available
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd
9859 N Howling Wolf Rd, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1844 sqft
Available Now! RENT TO OWN may be the best solution if you were hoping to purchase the home of your dreams and the current lending situation just stopped you in your tracks.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
7175 W Yarbough Dr
7175 West Yarbough Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ironwood Reserve
1 Unit Available
8747 N Shadow Wash Way
8747 North Shadow Wash Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2607 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail
8760 North Mugho Pine Trail, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2173 sqft
This newer 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home located in a gated community around the beautiful Quarry Pines golf course. Only 15 mins from downtown/UofA, & walking distance to shopping/ restaurants. There is a community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
6991 W Tacna Drive
6991 West Tacna Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Luxury 3 bdr home w/gorgeous wood laminate flooring, cozy gas f/p, ss appliances incl...

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
9051 N Shadow Rock Drive
9051 North Shadow Rock Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1869 sqft
Continental Ranch - 4 Bedroom with 2 bath, living area and great room, all stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, and pantry closet, Laundry room with washer and dryer, easy care backyard, mature tree in front yard, 2 car garage, community

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sonoran Vista
1 Unit Available
10218 N Turquoise Moon Way
10218 North Turquoise Moon Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1640 sqft
Private outdoor paradise with Heatable Pool and Spa. Rates dependent on season, terms, and included utilities. Backs up to the De Anza Trail and Riparian Preserve, great for hikes, birdwatching and biking.
Results within 1 mile of Marana
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
26 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$875
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
Results within 5 miles of Marana
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Riverside Crossing
2 Units Available
Galeria Del Rio
5132 N Prairie Clover, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1519 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1800 sqft
Rental community with full-sized homes and attached two-car garages, private backyards and premium finishes. Resort-style pool and spa with a large BBQ grill. Located close to Hwy 90 bypass, neighborhood shopping, schools and universities.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
City Guide for Marana, AZ

Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.

Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Marana, AZ

Finding an apartment in Marana that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

