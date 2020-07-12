/
continental ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:41 PM
85 Apartments for rent in Continental Ranch, Marana, AZ
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.
18 Units Available
Springs at Continental Ranch
7901 N Cortaro Rd, Tucson, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,048
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,081
1088 sqft
A short drive from I-10 on the outskirts of Tucson. European resort-style community with pool, concierge, and clubhouse. Apartment homes have a patio/balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and fireplace.
1 Unit Available
6608 W Tuzigoot Way
6608 Tuzigoot Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1373 sqft
Awesome home with a large master bedroom and bathroom with a garden tub. Granite counter tops in kitchen and ceramic tile where it counts. Extended covered patio and low care landscaping. Don't miss this one!
1 Unit Available
9051 N Shadow Rock Drive
9051 North Shadow Rock Drive, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1869 sqft
Continental Ranch - 4 Bedroom with 2 bath, living area and great room, all stainless steel appliances with gas cooking, and pantry closet, Laundry room with washer and dryer, easy care backyard, mature tree in front yard, 2 car garage, community
1 Unit Available
7370 W Beryllium Lane
7370 West Beryllium Lane, Marana, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2676 sqft
7370 W Beryllium Lane Available 09/07/20 Continental Ranch - Twin Peaks Rd/ N Ingrid Pl - 7370 W Beryllium - Built in 1989, Santa Fe style home w/basement! Kitchen opens up to Dining Area & Great Room w/Beehive Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
8747 N Shadow Wash Way
8747 North Shadow Wash Way, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2607 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Walk into this open and inviting formal living room and dining room - walk into large kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in space open to great room. Gas Stove! Kitchen is open to great room with built in entertainment center.
1 Unit Available
8760 N Mugho Pine Trail
8760 North Mugho Pine Trail, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2173 sqft
This newer 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath home located in a gated community around the beautiful Quarry Pines golf course. Only 15 mins from downtown/UofA, & walking distance to shopping/ restaurants. There is a community pool.
1 Unit Available
10218 N Turquoise Moon Way
10218 North Turquoise Moon Way, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1640 sqft
Private outdoor paradise with Heatable Pool and Spa. Rates dependent on season, terms, and included utilities. Backs up to the De Anza Trail and Riparian Preserve, great for hikes, birdwatching and biking.
1 Unit Available
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has
1 Unit Available
8358 N Sand Dune Place
8358 North Sand Dune Place, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1660 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac street in desirable Continental Reserve.Family room off the Kitchen, with separate living room. Decorative southwestern interior colors. Gas stove for your cooking pleasure. Ceiling fans through out.
12 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$952
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
8 Units Available
Ridgeline
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
8 Units Available
Equestrian
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$990
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
9 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
5 Units Available
Avilla Marana 2
4115 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units located close to I-10, great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Close to the Catalina Foothills, Catalina State Park and Saguaro National Park. Units feature private backyards and 10-foot ceilings.
3 Units Available
Avilla Marana 1
4050 W Aerie Dr, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1244 sqft
Prime location with easy access to I-10, restaurants, shops and entertainment. Homes have high ceilings, private yards and stainless steel appliances. Community has a resort-style pool and 24-hour maintenance.
1 Unit Available
7717 North Jensen Drive
7717 North Jensen Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
Northwest location,3 Bd/2 Bath, single carport, detached 2 car garage home. Bright, airy Living room, Eat in Kitchen with electric range. Master bdrm with two closets, AC, W/D hook up in utility room, Tiled floors throughout.
1 Unit Available
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue
7891 North Rasmussen Avenue, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1491 sqft
Lovely NW 3 Bdr/2 Bath Masonry Home. Tiled flooring throughout. Spacious Living/Dining room with Family room off kitchen. Electric range. Master bedroom with wood flooring, Two bedrooms and full main bathroom.
1 Unit Available
3000 West Trevi Place
3000 West Trevi Place, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1410 sqft
North West Santa Fe Condo -2nd story, 2br/2ba plus den! Entrance welcomes your home with bright natural light. Open concept kitchen with all appliances overlooking living room area and with breakfast bar-perfect for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
2725 W. Placita Mesa Alta
2725 West Placita Mesa Alta, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1794 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath Sante Fe Home in Desirable Northwest Subdivision - AVAILABLE VERY SOON. This charming 3 bedroom 3 bath Santa Fe style home located in a highly desirable Northwest neighborhood near Tucson National Country Club.
1 Unit Available
3338 W. Treeline Drive
3338 West Treeline Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1251 sqft
Meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home in NW Tucson!! - This meticulous, FULLY remodeled 3/2 home (2 car garage) boasts a spacious, bright floorplan with a great room concept. Amazing...
1 Unit Available
12191 N Meditation Drive
12191 North Meditation Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2050 sqft
Great Dove Mountain Home located in the gated community of ''The Preserve''. The open floorplan features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and large island.
1 Unit Available
10601 N Decker Drive
10601 North Decker Drive, Pima County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2776 sqft
10601 N Decker Drive Available 07/13/20 Twin Peaks/Camino De Manana - 10601 N. Decker Dr. - Built 2016. Stunning newly built NW Home located at Twin Peaks and i10.
8 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$901
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.