Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM

38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Continental Reserve
1 Unit Available
7594 W. Sugar Ranch Rd
7594 West Sugar Ranch Road, Marana, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2209 sqft
Furnished home in Continental Reserve! - Great northwest location! Close to 1-10. This home is perfect for your home away from home! Fully furnished you just bring your luggage .

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5379 W Tearblanket Place
5379 West Tearblanket Place, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1186 sqft
This lovely furnished Dove Mountain home is ready for your short or long term stay. Bright and private, with nice front porch area, very spacious backyard and brick paved extended patio with no homes behind.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Marana Golf Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
8431 N Douglas Fir Drive
8431 North Douglas Fir Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2450 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath furnished home is ready for your stay in Tucson! Whether it's to get out of the cold or see our world famous ARIZONA SUNSETS-come stay in a home, not a hotel! Both guest bedrooms have queen size beds, master has

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5332 W Winding Desert Drive
5332 West Winding Desert Drive, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1887 sqft
Are you ready to enjoy some beautiful weather in Arizona? Gorgeously remodeled in 2017, this property offers the very best of privacy and the outdoor living, with golf course and mountain views.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Saguaro Heights
1 Unit Available
75 East Rudasill Road
75 East Rudasill Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
533 sqft
Special & charming on 2.5 acres, Kitchen with separate great room and bedroom area. Your guesthouse will be completely furnished in a tasteful style from suede dining chairs + high rise headboard to match.Sparkling pool shared with main house.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Village
1 Unit Available
7360 N Yucca Via
7360 North Yucca via, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
540 sqft
Available 09/05/20 Furnished LUXURY villa with pool and ALL UTILITIES - Property Id: 288514 You'll enjoy bird watching, swimming and relaxing on this private property in the Catalina Foothills.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Rancho Verde
1 Unit Available
1361 W Newton Dr
1361 West Newton Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2776 sqft
Fully Furnished Beautiful Home For Rent! Coming Soon! * Rent is $2200, Refundable Security Deposit is $2200 * Four bedroom three bath home with horse property and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
The Bluffs
1 Unit Available
8977 N Upper Bluffs Drive
8977 North Upper Bluffs Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1844 sqft
Immaculate fully furnished 3BR/2BA home in a quiet Northwest Tucson neighborhood available for immediate short-term occupancy. One month minimum, 4 person maximum. *Reduced summer rate* May 1 through Oct 31, 2020.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Tucson National
1 Unit Available
8601 N Johnny Miller Drive
8601 North Johnny Miller Drive, Casas Adobes, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1151 sqft
Fully furnished patio home located in gated Tucson National Golf Resort w/golf course, city & mt. views.Italian tile floors through-out , recently upgraded kitchen with Granite counters, new appliances & lighting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Hedrick Acres
3 Units Available
The Hedrick on Mountain
2848 North Mountain Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1150 sqft
Are you seeking the best townhouse living in Tucson, Arizona? Now open in The Northern University district is The Hedrick on Mountain.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Place at 2120
2120 N Silverbell Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$665
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
969 sqft
Located near Tucson's western foothills, this beautifully scenic building offers an array of perks. With a 23-hour fitness center, a playground and easy freeway access, this complex is an ideal place to live.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
13 Units Available
The Place At Canyon Ridge Apartments
2656 W Broadway Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1012 sqft
Upscale apartments have gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a swimming pool and clubhouse. Within walking distance of some of the city's finest restaurants.
Last updated February 24 at 10:31pm
Pie Allen
7 Units Available
The Cadence
350 East Congress Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
879 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1127 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,720
1347 sqft
Live downtown at The Cadence - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom. Luxury off-campus apartments for rent near University of Arizona in the heart of downtown Tucson, just one mile from the University of Arizona.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
2130 East 10th Street
2130 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$625
1368 sqft
Fully remodeled vintage Sam Hughes furnished guest studio for rent! Available unfurnished if desired. Private yard and covered patio for your enjoyment. Lots of shade trees and native plants. Pets by approval.

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
Catalina Foothills Estates
1 Unit Available
4850 North Vía Serenidad
4850 North via Serenidad, Catalina Foothills, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
VACATION RENTAL FULLY FURNISHED SHORT TERM- Views, Views, Views, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Sleeps 6. Soak in the beautiful Arizona skyline from this Tucson Catalina Foothills vacation home.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Rincon Heights
1 Unit Available
1710 E 10Th Street
1710 East 10th Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming old world charm in central Tucson just 4 blocks from the University of Arizona. Fully furnished and turn key, delightful vintage decor . Features 2 bedrooms, bonus Arizona Room, walking distance to UA!

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
El Cortez
1 Unit Available
542 E Flores St
542 North Flores Drive, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath furnished, close to University - Property Id: 255941 Ranch style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom fully furnished home. Large backyard and plenty of parking in driveway. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sam Hughes
1 Unit Available
3030 E. 4th Street
3030 East 4th Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3030 E. 4th Street Available 08/01/20 Sam Hughes Charm - GORGEOUS completely updated and remodeled 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home. Features great room with open kitchen, furnished, separate family room. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5616275)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rillito Bend
1 Unit Available
3822 N Borg Lane
3822 North Borg Lane, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1470 sqft
3822 N Borg Lane Available 07/06/20 Beautifully appointed home! FULLY FURNISHED! AVAILABLE FOR JULY 7-AUGUST 31 2020!! - This is an elegant two bedroom, two and a half bathroom Patio Home, nestled in the heart of Tucson, Arizona.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Catalina Ridge Estates
1 Unit Available
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive
3120 East Crest Shadows Drive, Catalina Foothills, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$5,795
5037 sqft
3120 E Crest Shadows Drive Available 09/01/20 PARTIALLY FURNISHED! Luxury Living in Cobblestone! - The remarkable 6 bedroom 6 bathroom homes is furnished and available long term.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Foothills
1 Unit Available
3708 E Marshall Gulch Place
3708 East Marshall Gulch Place, Catalina Foothills, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2457 sqft
Foothills Cluster Fully Furnished Home, this one you dont want to miss out on! - This home is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 large living areas. The house has a private atmosphere feel.

June 2020 Marana Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Marana Rent Report. Marana rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Marana rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Marana rents decline sharply over the past month

Marana rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Marana stand at $1,159 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,488 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Marana's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Marana, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Marana

    Rent growth in Marana has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Marana is less affordable for renters.

    • Marana's median two-bedroom rent of $1,488 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Marana.
    • While rents in Marana remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Marana than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Marana is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

