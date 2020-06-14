Apartment List
48 Apartments for rent in Marana, AZ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Marana renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of y...
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Continental Ranch
9 Units Available
Silverbell Springs
7759 N Silverbell Rd, Marana, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1390 sqft
Luxury apartment community with one- and two-bedroom floorplans. Residences feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, dishwasher and bathtub. Community has access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool, hot tub and concierge service.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Continental Ranch
1 Unit Available
7175 W Yarbough Dr
7175 West Yarbough Drive, Marana, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1202 sqft
Super clean and ready for you! Designer tile through, living room, kitchen, halls and bathrooms.Eat in kitchen with oak cabinets and pantry, spacious laundry room and large finished garage. Split bedroom plan for extra privacy.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Heritage Highlands at Redhawk
1 Unit Available
5332 W Winding Desert Drive
5332 West Winding Desert Drive, Marana, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1887 sqft
Are you ready to enjoy some beautiful weather in Arizona? Gorgeously remodeled in 2017, this property offers the very best of privacy and the outdoor living, with golf course and mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Marana
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Countryside
11 Units Available
Summit Vista
4701 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$970
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1084 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments have large closets, storage space, ceiling fans and washer/dryers. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and lush, green landscape.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Heritage Hills
9 Units Available
CentrePoint
3220 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,037
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1180 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, air conditioning and ceiling fans, and walk-in closets. Furnished apartments available. Community pool, grill, hot tub and gym. Pet-friendly. Assigned parking.
Verified

1 of 71

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Domain 3201
3201 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
783 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community in the foothill region of Tucson. Apartments offer ample storage, large kitchens, and a washer and dryer. Easy access to Pima University. On-site fitness center, three pools, and a tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Marana
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Tucson National
11 Units Available
Sonoran Terraces Apartment Homes
7887 N La Cholla Blvd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$894
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1323 sqft
Luxury condominium-style apartments. On-site putting green, pool, game groom and bocce court. Bike storage and garages available. Recently renovated interiors with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour gym. Close to Northwest Community Dog Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Tierra Vida Luxury Apartment Homes
1970 W Old Magee Trl, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$890
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
875 sqft
Enjoy this desert retreat near northwest Tucson. An outdoor lover's dream, this community features BBQ areas, pet-friendly nature trails, and a 24-hour pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
The Place At Village At The Foothills
2600 W Ina Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1083 sqft
Trendy units near several top shopping destinations. Apartments feature wet bars, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Exercise on the basketball courts or in the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Casas Adobes Estates East
6 Units Available
Mission Palms
951 W Orange Grove Rd, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$880
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,012
1206 sqft
Bright, recently renovated apartments close to Tohono Chul Park. Hardwood floors and real brick walls. Granite counters. Furnished units available. Community has putting green, pool, sauna and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 109

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Arches at Oracle
5921 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$825
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
931 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1098 sqft
Minutes from Quail Canyon Golf Course. On-site amenities include a volleyball court, pool, grill area, bocce court and hot tub. Pet-friendly. Furnished apartments feature patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Desert Shadows Apartments
7425 N Mona Lisa Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$795
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
931 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Desert Shadows Apartment Homes located in highly desirable Tucson, Arizona. We are just minutes away from a variety of shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Saddle Ridge Apartments
450 W Cool Dr, Oro Valley, AZ
Studio
$689
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
831 sqft
Scenic apartment complex features on-site laundry, pool, spa and large fitness center. Units include walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
10 Units Available
Promontory Apartment Homes
60 W Stone Loop, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$670
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
759 sqft
Luxurious units include laundry, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Residents enjoy pet-friendly community with parking, basketball court, pool, tennis and racquetball. Located just minutes from schools, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
4 Units Available
Pima Canyon
750 West Orange Grove Road, Casas Adobes, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,140
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pima Canyon in Casas Adobes. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
16 Units Available
Crescent Ridge
3980 W Linda Vista Blvd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$850
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1081 sqft
Arthur Pack Park and Interstate 10 are both convenient to this community. The property also has a pool, garage parking, gym and hot tub. Apartments feature walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Circ Tucson
2255 W Orange Grove Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$870
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1043 sqft
Modern apartments near I-10 with bright walls and natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Community has pool, grilling area and updated fitness center. 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Siena Villas
7374 North Mona Lisa Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1340 sqft
Come home to your own personal oasis at Siena Villas in Tucson, Arizona. Set like a jewel within our desert landscape, our community provides a welcome retreat at the end of the day.
Results within 10 miles of Marana
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
15 Units Available
The Canyons at Linda Vista Trail
9750 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1372 sqft
Community amenities include bocce ball court, golf area, lounge, pet park, pool and spa. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Just off Highway 77 and minutes from Tucson.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:08am
La Reserve
20 Units Available
Villas at San Dorado
10730 N Oracle Rd, Oro Valley, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,125
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1383 sqft
Community features fitness facility, spinning room, yoga room and lagoon-style pool. Apartments include custom wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Located steps from Mt. Kimball and Catalina State Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
32 Units Available
Entrada Del Rio
4545 N Via Entrada, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$659
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1345 sqft
Pet-friendly community with two pools, three spas and a fitness center. Located close to University of Arizona and Banner University Medical Center. Units feature washer/dryers, walk-in closets and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Campus Farm
15 Units Available
Treehouse
3636 N Campbell Ave, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$850
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
777 sqft
Newly remodeled apartments have granite kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances and premium flooring. Community has fitness center, pool and spa, clubhouse and fire pit. Located just 3 miles from University of Arizona.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Campus Farm
14 Units Available
Campbell Ranch
2000 E Roger Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$675
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
872 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Campbell Ranch on Roger, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our pet-friendly community offers an irresistible blend of residential comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Starr Pass
6 Units Available
Starrview at Starr Pass Apartment Homes
1050 S Bill Martin Dr, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$955
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1140 sqft
Apartments are pre-wired for cable, feature energy efficient appliances, and come with private patio or balcony. Complex includes barbecue areas and 24-hr swimming pool. Close to the Tumamoc Desert Laboratory and Pima Community College.
City Guide for Marana, AZ

Marana - "tangle" in Spanish - is a place where scenic beauty, fresh air and outdoor recreation are intertwined.

Named from the Spanish word that means ‘tangle’ inspired by the bushes workers had to hack their way through while building the railroad - ironically the name now lends itself to what how wonderful it is! Located about thirty miles north of Tucson, Marana summers are hot, and winters are warm, so don't move to Marana unless you love shorts and sandals! The most precipitation actually occurs in August, so expect to feel dried out for most of the year. In fact, Marana is one of the driest places in the U.S., averaging only 23 precipitation days per year. If you're looking for never-ending nightlife, then Marana might not be the first to look for a new home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Marana, AZ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Marana renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

