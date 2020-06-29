Rent Calculator
Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N
14137 West Bent Tree Circle North
·
No Longer Available
Location
14137 West Bent Tree Circle North, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Litchfield Greens Gated Community - Immaculate unfurnished rental home located in the prestigious Litchfield Greens gated community.
(RLNE4477728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have any available units?
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Litchfield Park, AZ
.
Is 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park
.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N offer parking?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have a pool?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have accessible units?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.
