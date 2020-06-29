All apartments in Litchfield Park
Find more places like 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Litchfield Park, AZ
/
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14137 W Bent Tree Cir N

14137 West Bent Tree Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Litchfield Park
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14137 West Bent Tree Circle North, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Litchfield Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Litchfield Greens Gated Community - Immaculate unfurnished rental home located in the prestigious Litchfield Greens gated community.

(RLNE4477728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have any available units?
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Litchfield Park, AZ.
Is 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N currently offering any rent specials?
14137 W Bent Tree Cir N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N pet-friendly?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield Park.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N offer parking?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not offer parking.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have a pool?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have a pool.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have accessible units?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have accessible units.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have units with dishwashers?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N have units with air conditioning?
No, 14137 W Bent Tree Cir N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road
Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

Similar Pages

Litchfield Park 1 BedroomsLitchfield Park 2 Bedrooms
Litchfield Park Apartments with GymsLitchfield Park Apartments with Parking
Litchfield Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Maricopa, AZBuckeye, AZSun City West, AZSun Lakes, AZCave Creek, AZParadise Valley, AZCarefree, AZEl Mirage, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College