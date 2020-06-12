/
2 bedroom apartments
140 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
Cimarron North
240 South Old Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
939 sqft
This cute condo is close to shopping, dining, spring training, University of Phoenix Stadium, and entertainment. Also located within 2 miles of Luke Air Force Base. Walking distance from Old Litchfield Golf courses. Month to Month Rentals Only
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
50 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Palm Valley
4 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3691 N 153rd Ln
3691 North 153rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1430 sqft
Augusta - 3 Month Minimum - - Walk to Eagles Nest Club House in just seconds! Corner lot with NE Facing covered Patio. Great Room w/42" Flat Screen TV, King Bed in Master w/27" flat screen TV, Queen Bed in Guest w/27" flat screen TV.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15381 W Piccadilly Rd
15381 West Piccadilly Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1926 sqft
Palmera - - Gorgeous Golf Course home overlooking the #3 Fairway and Green at Eagles Nest Golf Course. No Pets. King Bed in Master w/42" TV, Queen in Guest Bed (no TV), Great Room w/52" TV & DVD Player.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3923 N 151ST Avenue
3923 North 151st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1445 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with office nestled in Pebble Creek. Tile floors throughout. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen open to great room. Den with desk and sitting furniture.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.
Results within 5 miles of Litchfield Park
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:46pm
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
2 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
13 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Harbor Shores
12 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1057 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1239 sqft
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$955
760 sqft
1701 N Palo Verde Drive Available 07/15/20 Tucked away Tranquility at Country Aire! - Beautiful lush landscaping Ceramic tile and hard floors Central air and heating Sparkling pool, covered gazebo and grills -- Brand new island grills
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
56 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Centerra
17 Units Available
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1107 sqft
Cable-ready homes with walk-in closets, well-equipped kitchens and in-unit laundry in a pet-friendly community. Residents have access to a pool, playgrounds and a fitness center. This location is a six-minute drive from Festival Fields Park.
