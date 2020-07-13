Apartment List
249 Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ with parking

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14635 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
14635 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2436 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BED/2.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
295 S DESERT Avenue
295 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1981 sqft
COMPLETELY Renovated townhouse in desirable Old Litchfield Park.

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
32 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Wigwam Creek North
12645 W MARSHALL Avenue
12645 West Marshall Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3222 sqft
A wonderful move in ready home loaded with upgrades!! This home features a majesticcourtyard entryway, tile throughout, upgraded baseboards, crown moulding, Window sills, three tone paint, new upgraded light fixtures.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
3923 N 151ST Avenue
3923 North 151st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1445 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with office nestled in Pebble Creek. Tile floors throughout. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen open to great room. Den with desk and sitting furniture.

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Pebblecreek
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
13822 W KEIM Drive
13822 West Keim Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1469 sqft
Looking for a place to call home while on vacation. This house includes all the amenities. Great room open to kitchen and dining. 4 bedrooms complete with beds one room with bunk beds. Nice lush backyard to enjoy on the patio. 2 car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Dreaming Summit
13430 W Jacobson Dr
13430 West Jacobson Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3382 sqft
13430 W Jacobson Dr Available 04/15/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for April 15th - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Dreaming Summit
13711 W RANCHO Drive
13711 West Rancho Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1503 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BEDROOM SIZED DEN. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, EAT-IN KITCHEN & BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT! HOUSE IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF ARIZONA.

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wigwam Creek South
12852 W Redondo Dr
12852 West Redondo Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms With A Den/Office/Hobby Room And Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen Island With Snack Bar, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dining In Kitchen/Great Room, Ceiling Fans, Diagonally Installed Tile And Carpet

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Dreaming Summit
13425 W KEIM Drive
13425 West Keim Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2618 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with master bedroom downstairs! Upstairs 3 good size bedrooms and a den. Tile flooring downstairs and wood like flooring and tile upstairs. Kitchen has granite, pantry and is open to family room.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
238 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Litchfield Park, AZ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Litchfield Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

