pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:36 AM
139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
3 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,223
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
1 of 22
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Litchfield Park
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
31 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1311 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please call to schedule today! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13018 W Avalon Dr
13018 West Avalon Drive, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1197 sqft
13018 W Avalon Dr Available 08/01/20 North Avondale Home - Split bedroom floor plan, vaulted ceilings, fans, master with dual sinks and walk in closet, backyard with patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley
2449 N 142nd Ave
2449 North 142nd Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3065 sqft
Gorgeous home in Goodyear gated community! Warm and welcoming color palette flowing throughout. Living room has cozy fireplace and built in shelving. Kitchen is complete with breakfast bar, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 23
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Dreaming Summit
13430 W Jacobson Dr
13430 West Jacobson Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3382 sqft
13430 W Jacobson Dr Available 04/15/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for April 15th - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 27
Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
Wigwam Creek North
12641 W. Medlock Dr.
12641 West Medlock Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
2024 sqft
Cozy Litchfield Park home is waiting for you.Low maintenance front and back yard. Open kitchen with eat in kitchen nook. Close to shopping great schools and Luke AF base. Pets OK with owner approval. a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.
1 of 13
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Dreaming Summit
13711 W RANCHO Drive
13711 West Rancho Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1503 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE BEDROOM HOME WITH A BEDROOM SIZED DEN. MASTER SPLIT FLOOR PLAN WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, EAT-IN KITCHEN & BRAND NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT! HOUSE IS LOCATED IN THE HEART OF THE BEST SCHOOL DISTRICT IN THE STATE OF ARIZONA.
Results within 5 miles of Litchfield Park
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
26 Units Available
Palm Valley
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
$
48 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
$
238 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1022 sqft
At Christopher Todd Communities At Estrella Commons in Goodyear, AZ, we offer everything you need for a modern, worry-free lifestyle. You will be proud to call our stunning community home.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
51 Units Available
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Estrella Commons in Goodyear. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Sun City
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,180
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Oceana
1700 N 103rd Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
Walking distance to Gateway Pavilions shops and restaurants, with ready access to I-10. These one- to three-bedroom units have bright interiors with in-unit W/D and upgraded counters. Open-concept floor plan. Playground, fire pit, spa, BBQs.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
8 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,023
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1303 sqft
Zone Apartments transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary with its fresh twist on modern urban living in historic Glendale, AZ. This newly renovated apartment community elevates your lifestyle as well as your heartbeat.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,095
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,099
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1235 sqft
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
19 Units Available
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave, Glendale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$987
938 sqft
ATTENDANCE ZONE Dreaming Summit Elementary School L. Thomas Heck Middle School Millennium High School Access to freeways (101-10-303)
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:27am
9 Units Available
Newport Apartments
1333 N Dysart Rd, Avondale, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
844 sqft
Kitchen with breakfast bar and all appliances. Hardwood and carpet floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include swimming pool, dog park, clubhouse and carport. Gym, hot tub and pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1162 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Harbor Shores
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
