3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:34 AM
105 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14832 W Luna Drive S
14832 West Luna Drive South, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
First Time Rental Property! Truly a Must see! This home Private gated entrance with courtyard.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14635 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
14635 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2436 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BED/2.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palm Valley
3 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5521 Castano Drive
5521 North Castano Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
Over 2000 sq ft nestled in the desirable Dreaming Summit area in Litchfield Park!! This home has a wide open and bright floor plan, easy care wood floors, sparkling pool, with pool care included and huge 3 car garage with extra storage cabinets -
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15483 West Glenrosa Avenue
15483 West Glenrosa Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Wow! This large beautiful upgraded 4 Bedroom Home in Goodyear is the one for you! Home features open floor plan with kitchen looking into family room, large kitchen with island, granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances!! Big master
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15493 W MONTECITO Avenue
15493 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1701 sqft
IMMACULATE SINGLE LEVEL MOVE IN READY HOME. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF KITCHENCABINET SPACE, GRANITE TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE SPACIOUS BACKYARD.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5314 N Ormondo Court
5314 North Ormondo Court, Maricopa County, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
12618 W Catalina Dr
12618 West Catalina Drive, Avondale, AZ
12618 W Catalina Dr Available 06/27/20 All new flooring and paint and a private pool! - Available soon! New paint and carpet currently being installed! Large 5 bedroom home in highly sought after Corte Sierra. Private pool with pool service included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
3921 N 125th Drive
3921 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
13449 W Rhine Lane
13449 West Rhine Lane, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1323 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Excellent location in Dreaming Summit and near shopping, entertainment, parks, and greenbelts.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12448 W Orange Dr
12448 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
Great price on this home! - **MOVE IN READY** BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, AND TILE AND CARPET IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. GREAT SIZE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Wigwam Creek South
1 Unit Available
12886 W SEGOVIA Drive
12886 West Segovia Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
This move-in ready home sits on a large, 1/4 acre homesite with no backyard neighbors & offers 4 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1923 SqFt. Open great room floor plan with laminate flooring, built-ins for media equipment, & vaulted ceilings.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14226 W COLUMBUS Avenue
14226 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom family home located in the city of Goodyear. Only minutes away from the 303 freeway and I10.
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5815 N 133RD Avenue
5815 North 133rd Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
Luxury Home in Gated Community! Great floorplan with Hidden gameroom to keep noise away. Designer Tile, Carpets,Hardwood Floors, Ceiling fans, Granite counters, Double-Ovens, Maple cabinets. Easy-to-Clean Ceramic Glass Cook-top.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12545 W ORANGE Drive
12545 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
GREAT 2 story home! 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths plus water closet. Kitchen features and island and breakfast bar Refrigerator and Pantry. OPEN floor plan with lots of light.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12627 W WINDSOR Boulevard
12627 West Windsor Boulevard, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1587 sqft
Clean 3/2 rental in well kept subdivision of Wigwam Creek North. Freshly painted. Formal living room and dining, LARGE eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry & over the range micro, and separate family room.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
14430 W Clarendon Avenue
14430 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
COMMUNITY POOL - Home has mature landscaping and is located on a corner. Use of the Palm Valley Community Center and Pool for the tenant(s). Open floor plan with kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Painted in desert colors. Grass in back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
3737 N 141st Drive
3737 North 141st Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1547 sqft
This home is located in the Palm Valley area with all the all the advantages of the A+ schools, Wigwam Resort, golf courses, YMCA and small town type community activities held throughout year. Home has been recently painted on exterior.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
13822 W KEIM Drive
13822 West Keim Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
Looking for a place to call home while on vacation. This house includes all the amenities. Great room open to kitchen and dining. 4 bedrooms complete with beds one room with bunk beds. Nice lush backyard to enjoy on the patio. 2 car garage.
