112 Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14832 W Luna Drive S
14832 West Luna Drive South, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2392 sqft
First Time Rental Property! Truly a Must see! This home Private gated entrance with courtyard.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14786 W Escondido Place N
14786 West Escondido Drive North, Litchfield Park, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
5353 sqft
A Must SEE VACATION RENTAL! One of a kind Furnished Rental in the Villages of Litchfield Park! This 5,353 Square Foot Home comes completely Furnished with attention given to every detail .

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14635 W HIDDEN TERRACE Loop
14635 West Hidden Terrace Loop, Litchfield Park, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2436 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BED/2.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Palm Valley
3 Units Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,249
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1236 sqft
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14148 West Columbus Avenue
14148 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1521 sqft
3D TOUR LINK: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zSFVDDPXF48 Wonderful corner lot single story 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with low care landscape! Located Near Litchfield Rd and Indian School Rd.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
14226 W COLUMBUS Avenue
14226 West Columbus Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1656 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom family home located in the city of Goodyear. Only minutes away from the 303 freeway and I10.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12545 W ORANGE Drive
12545 West Orange Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2024 sqft
GREAT 2 story home! 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths plus water closet. Kitchen features and island and breakfast bar Refrigerator and Pantry. OPEN floor plan with lots of light.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5815 N 133RD Avenue
5815 North 133rd Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
4464 sqft
Luxury Home in Gated Community! Great floorplan with Hidden gameroom to keep noise away. Designer Tile, Carpets,Hardwood Floors, Ceiling fans, Granite counters, Double-Ovens, Maple cabinets. Easy-to-Clean Ceramic Glass Cook-top.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Wigwam Creek North
1 Unit Available
12627 W WINDSOR Boulevard
12627 West Windsor Boulevard, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1587 sqft
Clean 3/2 rental in well kept subdivision of Wigwam Creek North. Freshly painted. Formal living room and dining, LARGE eat-in kitchen with walk-in pantry & over the range micro, and separate family room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
14430 W Clarendon Avenue
14430 West Clarendon Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1560 sqft
COMMUNITY POOL - Home has mature landscaping and is located on a corner. Use of the Palm Valley Community Center and Pool for the tenant(s). Open floor plan with kitchen island and eat in kitchen. Painted in desert colors. Grass in back yard.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
3737 N 141st Drive
3737 North 141st Drive, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1547 sqft
This home is located in the Palm Valley area with all the all the advantages of the A+ schools, Wigwam Resort, golf courses, YMCA and small town type community activities held throughout year. Home has been recently painted on exterior.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
3923 N 151ST Avenue
3923 North 151st Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1445 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home with office nestled in Pebble Creek. Tile floors throughout. Open kitchen with granite and stainless appliances. Eat in kitchen open to great room. Den with desk and sitting furniture.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
13822 W KEIM Drive
13822 West Keim Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1469 sqft
Looking for a place to call home while on vacation. This house includes all the amenities. Great room open to kitchen and dining. 4 bedrooms complete with beds one room with bunk beds. Nice lush backyard to enjoy on the patio. 2 car garage.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
14817 W HILLSIDE Street
14817 West Hillside Street, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2680 sqft
**POOL** 4 bedroom, 3 bath Single Story Home on a large lot in Palm Valley. 3 car garage - this home has it all. Expansive tile for carefree living.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Wigwam Creek South
1 Unit Available
12886 W SEGOVIA Drive
12886 West Segovia Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1923 sqft
This move-in ready home sits on a large, 1/4 acre homesite with no backyard neighbors & offers 4 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1923 SqFt. Open great room floor plan with laminate flooring, built-ins for media equipment, & vaulted ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5521 Castano Drive
5521 North Castano Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2025 sqft
Over 2000 sq ft nestled in the desirable Dreaming Summit area in Litchfield Park!! This home has a wide open and bright floor plan, easy care wood floors, sparkling pool, with pool care included and huge 3 car garage with extra storage cabinets -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Litchfield Park, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Litchfield Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

