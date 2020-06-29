Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit 24hr gym parking garage internet access accessible pool 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal smoke-free community trash valet

Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America. This innovative smart-gated luxury smart home community is comprised of 167 Craftsman-style single-story rental smart homes.



This is the perfect place to immerse yourself in a comfortable lifestyle with the privacy of your own backyard and socialization offered via the resort-style amenities and professional on-site management. Our unprecedented smart home technology package makes your life easier everyday by controlling home features via your smart phone or tablet.



The community is conveniently located, close to the Loop 101, I-10 and the Loop 303.