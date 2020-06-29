12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 157 · Avail. Aug 29
$1,286
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 150 · Avail. now
$1,483
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft
Unit 069 · Avail. Jul 23
$1,515
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1022 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback.
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
accessible
pool
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America. This innovative smart-gated luxury smart home community is comprised of 167 Craftsman-style single-story rental smart homes.
This is the perfect place to immerse yourself in a comfortable lifestyle with the privacy of your own backyard and socialization offered via the resort-style amenities and professional on-site management. Our unprecedented smart home technology package makes your life easier everyday by controlling home features via your smart phone or tablet.
The community is conveniently located, close to the Loop 101, I-10 and the Loop 303.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500-$1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pitt bull
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have any available units?
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback has 3 units available starting at $1,286 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have?
Some of Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback currently offering any rent specials?
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback is offering the following rent specials: Save $500! Pay no Security Deposit with approved credit. Hurry In!
Is Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback pet-friendly?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback is pet friendly.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback offer parking?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback offers parking.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have units with washers and dryers?
No, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have a pool?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback has a pool.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have accessible units?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback has accessible units.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback has units with dishwashers.
Does Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback?