Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Beautiful single level in Canyon Trails. Bright kitchen with lots of cabinets plus breakfast bar, all stainless steel appliances and breakfast room. Spacious great room with dinette. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private bathroom. New paint throughout and new flooring in desirable areas. Easy maintenance landscaping front and back. Desirable area, play ground, shopping , restaurants and more. ***Move in ready***Don't wait, come and see it today***