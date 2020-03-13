4484 N 151st Drive

Amenities

G-O-R-G-E-O-U-S, super clean 3 bed, 2 bath + den. Located in the prime neighborhood of Palm Valley. Top rated school districts. This beautiful & gorgeous home truly shows Pride of Ownership. House sits on a huge lot with a beautiful backyard w/ trees & artificial turf & a full-size RV gate. House has fantastic curb appeal, rich interior new wood & tile flooring, new carpet, fresh new 2-tone custom paint, granite counter tops, 42'' cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator and a washer/dryer. Huge master bedroom w/ vaulted ceilings, dual sinks in master bath, separate tub & walk-in shower. Ceiling fans w/ chandelier lights in all rooms & a 3 car garage. All in a very popular & quiet Palm Valley neighborhood. Come fall in love w/ this stunning home which will not last long.