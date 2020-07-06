All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 23 2020 at 5:25 AM

4410 N 153RD Lane

4410 North 153rd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4410 North 153rd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
guest suite
Everything you imagined a home could be and more! Looking for lots of space in a great neighborhood? Look no further! This executive is located in the heart of Palm Valley! Love to entertain, this home won't disappoint! Offers expansive travertine tile throughout the main floor. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances, double ovens, microwave and glass cooktop, and even a ''butler's pantry'' leading to the formal dining room. Downstairs bedroom offers full bath and would easily make a 2nd master or guest suite. Upstairs you'll find an expansive game room in addition to 3 bedrooms, bath and luxury master suite with sitting room. Wide open lot with a beautiful greenbelt across the street and no homes behind! Energy Savings With Solar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 N 153RD Lane have any available units?
4410 N 153RD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 4410 N 153RD Lane have?
Some of 4410 N 153RD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 N 153RD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4410 N 153RD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 N 153RD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4410 N 153RD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 4410 N 153RD Lane offer parking?
No, 4410 N 153RD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4410 N 153RD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 N 153RD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 N 153RD Lane have a pool?
No, 4410 N 153RD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4410 N 153RD Lane have accessible units?
No, 4410 N 153RD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 N 153RD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 N 153RD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 N 153RD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 N 153RD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

