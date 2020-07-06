4410 N 153RD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room guest suite

Everything you imagined a home could be and more! Looking for lots of space in a great neighborhood? Look no further! This executive is located in the heart of Palm Valley! Love to entertain, this home won't disappoint! Offers expansive travertine tile throughout the main floor. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances, double ovens, microwave and glass cooktop, and even a ''butler's pantry'' leading to the formal dining room. Downstairs bedroom offers full bath and would easily make a 2nd master or guest suite. Upstairs you'll find an expansive game room in addition to 3 bedrooms, bath and luxury master suite with sitting room. Wide open lot with a beautiful greenbelt across the street and no homes behind! Energy Savings With Solar!