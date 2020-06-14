3937 N 162ND Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

HOME ONLY AVAILABLE TO RENT FROM NOW UNTIL 12/31/2019****Great floorplan that features 2 living areas. 2 bedrooms Plus den with built in murphy bed. GOLF COURSE home on the Tuscany Falls side of Pebblecreek. Panoramic golf course views with home on the 4th hole green & views of entire 5th hole. Brand new wood flooring throughout home. Remodeled master bath suite with newer paint, tiled surround shower, walk-in closet and his/her vanity. Gourmet kitchen with distressed cabinets, granite counters, stoned backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen. Plantation shutters on most of the windows. Built-in BBQ and spacious seating area. Enjoy golf and mountain views! Water softener. Home is in walking distance to the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse.