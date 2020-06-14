All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:21 AM

3937 N 162ND Lane

3937 North 162nd Lane · (480) 792-9500
Location

3937 North 162nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1641 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
HOME ONLY AVAILABLE TO RENT FROM NOW UNTIL 12/31/2019****Great floorplan that features 2 living areas. 2 bedrooms Plus den with built in murphy bed. GOLF COURSE home on the Tuscany Falls side of Pebblecreek. Panoramic golf course views with home on the 4th hole green & views of entire 5th hole. Brand new wood flooring throughout home. Remodeled master bath suite with newer paint, tiled surround shower, walk-in closet and his/her vanity. Gourmet kitchen with distressed cabinets, granite counters, stoned backsplash, stainless steel appliances and eat-in kitchen. Plantation shutters on most of the windows. Built-in BBQ and spacious seating area. Enjoy golf and mountain views! Water softener. Home is in walking distance to the Tuscany Falls Clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3937 N 162ND Lane have any available units?
3937 N 162ND Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3937 N 162ND Lane have?
Some of 3937 N 162ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3937 N 162ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3937 N 162ND Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3937 N 162ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3937 N 162ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 3937 N 162ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3937 N 162ND Lane does offer parking.
Does 3937 N 162ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3937 N 162ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3937 N 162ND Lane have a pool?
No, 3937 N 162ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3937 N 162ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 3937 N 162ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3937 N 162ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3937 N 162ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3937 N 162ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3937 N 162ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
