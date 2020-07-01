3571 N 143RD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

***FLEXIBLE LEASE TERMS AVAILABLE***This Unique home has lots of custom finishes! With tile in all the right places, Plantation Shutters & ceiling fans throughout; this home not only look good, but is energy efficient! When you are not indoors, feel free to enjoy the extended paver patio surrounded by mature landscaping. The home is clean & Move-In Ready -- near plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment; so hurry before someone else rents it first! ***No Cats & No Housing Vouchers***