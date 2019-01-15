Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 3310 N 147th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3310 N 147th Ln
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3310 N 147th Ln
3310 North 147th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
3310 North 147th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Un-Furnished - Agusta 2 BR/with Den, Unit 20 - Available through 12/31/20. Currently Occupied By Tenant. Beautiful Agusta Model with 2 Bedrooms plus a Den. Photo's to be added soon. Eagles Nest
(RLNE5425929)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have any available units?
3310 N 147th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
Is 3310 N 147th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3310 N 147th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 N 147th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln offer parking?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have a pool?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Similar Pages
Goodyear 1 Bedrooms
Goodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with Parking
Goodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Palm Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College