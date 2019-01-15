All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 3310 N 147th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
3310 N 147th Ln
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

3310 N 147th Ln

3310 North 147th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3310 North 147th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Un-Furnished - Agusta 2 BR/with Den, Unit 20 - Available through 12/31/20. Currently Occupied By Tenant. Beautiful Agusta Model with 2 Bedrooms plus a Den. Photo's to be added soon. Eagles Nest

(RLNE5425929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 N 147th Ln have any available units?
3310 N 147th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 3310 N 147th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3310 N 147th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 N 147th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln offer parking?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have a pool?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have accessible units?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 N 147th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 N 147th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College