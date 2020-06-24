2856 N 152ND Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/3 Bath home. One Bedroom & Full Bath downstairs off of entry. Combo Tile/Carpet. Home includes Formal Living & Dining area and small Family Room. Kitchen is open with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Eat-in kitchen area & Breakfast bar provide plenty of options. 3 standard bedrooms upstairs. Hall bathroom has double sinks. Master Bedroom suite is extra large. Master Bathroom has separate tub & shower & extra large closet. Home is located near a tot lot and community park. Minutes from fwy access.