2856 North 152nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Rio Paseo
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/3 Bath home. One Bedroom & Full Bath downstairs off of entry. Combo Tile/Carpet. Home includes Formal Living & Dining area and small Family Room. Kitchen is open with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Eat-in kitchen area & Breakfast bar provide plenty of options. 3 standard bedrooms upstairs. Hall bathroom has double sinks. Master Bedroom suite is extra large. Master Bathroom has separate tub & shower & extra large closet. Home is located near a tot lot and community park. Minutes from fwy access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have any available units?
2856 N 152ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2856 N 152ND Lane have?
Some of 2856 N 152ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 N 152ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2856 N 152ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.