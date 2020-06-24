All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2856 N 152ND Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

2856 N 152ND Lane

2856 North 152nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2856 North 152nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Gorgeous 5 Bedroom/3 Bath home. One Bedroom & Full Bath downstairs off of entry. Combo Tile/Carpet. Home includes Formal Living & Dining area and small Family Room. Kitchen is open with plenty of cabinet & counter space. Eat-in kitchen area & Breakfast bar provide plenty of options. 3 standard bedrooms upstairs. Hall bathroom has double sinks. Master Bedroom suite is extra large. Master Bathroom has separate tub & shower & extra large closet. Home is located near a tot lot and community park. Minutes from fwy access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have any available units?
2856 N 152ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2856 N 152ND Lane have?
Some of 2856 N 152ND Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2856 N 152ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2856 N 152ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2856 N 152ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2856 N 152ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2856 N 152ND Lane offers parking.
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2856 N 152ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have a pool?
No, 2856 N 152ND Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 2856 N 152ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2856 N 152ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2856 N 152ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2856 N 152ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
