2801 North Litchfield Road

SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM.



Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below. Fully furnished and equipped with all the amenities for your day to day living needs.



Tucked in a quiet gated community surrounded by greenery landscape, youï¿½??ll love the peacefulness the neighborhood has to offer. Just a few steps away from the front door, relax by the pool which is heated for your pleasure in the cooler Arizona months, or soak in the therapeutic hot tub. The community also has a fitness room and tennis court for your enjoyment! Truly a beautiful place to spend relaxing and enjoying the warmth and sunshine of Goodyear, Arizona!!



Please call for RPM Pinnacle for rates and availability 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014

