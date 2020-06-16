All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

2801 North Litchfield Road

2801 North Litchfield Road · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 18 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM.

Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below. Fully furnished and equipped with all the amenities for your day to day living needs.

Tucked in a quiet gated community surrounded by greenery landscape, youï¿½??ll love the peacefulness the neighborhood has to offer. Just a few steps away from the front door, relax by the pool which is heated for your pleasure in the cooler Arizona months, or soak in the therapeutic hot tub. The community also has a fitness room and tennis court for your enjoyment! Truly a beautiful place to spend relaxing and enjoying the warmth and sunshine of Goodyear, Arizona!!

Please call for RPM Pinnacle for rates and availability 480.351.8888 or 602.775.5014
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 North Litchfield Road have any available units?
2801 North Litchfield Road has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2801 North Litchfield Road have?
Some of 2801 North Litchfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 North Litchfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
2801 North Litchfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 North Litchfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 2801 North Litchfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2801 North Litchfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 2801 North Litchfield Road does offer parking.
Does 2801 North Litchfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2801 North Litchfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 North Litchfield Road have a pool?
Yes, 2801 North Litchfield Road has a pool.
Does 2801 North Litchfield Road have accessible units?
No, 2801 North Litchfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 North Litchfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2801 North Litchfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2801 North Litchfield Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2801 North Litchfield Road does not have units with air conditioning.
