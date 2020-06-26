2357 S 162ND Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Upgraded 4 bedroom home which includes a loft, office space, AND a formal dining room! Kitchen boasts granite countertops and endless island counter space! Kitchen opens into the living room which includes soaring ceilings and windows, as well as a beautiful, modern fireplace. From the living room you can see the gorgeous backyard oasis with a pergola and a pool to enjoy the Arizona summer nights! 3 car garage! All appliances included. Large walk in closet in the master! Hurry, because this beauty won't last! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*