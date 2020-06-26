All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

2357 S 162ND Lane

2357 South 162nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2357 South 162nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded 4 bedroom home which includes a loft, office space, AND a formal dining room! Kitchen boasts granite countertops and endless island counter space! Kitchen opens into the living room which includes soaring ceilings and windows, as well as a beautiful, modern fireplace. From the living room you can see the gorgeous backyard oasis with a pergola and a pool to enjoy the Arizona summer nights! 3 car garage! All appliances included. Large walk in closet in the master! Hurry, because this beauty won't last! *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2357 S 162ND Lane have any available units?
2357 S 162ND Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2357 S 162ND Lane have?
Some of 2357 S 162ND Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2357 S 162ND Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2357 S 162ND Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2357 S 162ND Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2357 S 162ND Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2357 S 162ND Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2357 S 162ND Lane offers parking.
Does 2357 S 162ND Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2357 S 162ND Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2357 S 162ND Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2357 S 162ND Lane has a pool.
Does 2357 S 162ND Lane have accessible units?
No, 2357 S 162ND Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2357 S 162ND Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2357 S 162ND Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2357 S 162ND Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2357 S 162ND Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
