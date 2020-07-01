All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
1976 S 172 Lane
Last updated December 8 2019 at 11:29 AM

1976 S 172 Lane

1976 S 172nd Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1976 S 172nd Ln, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
A Must See in Goodyear!! Walk-in to a completely new amazing remodeled home!! Beautiful kitchen cabinets with shiny new hardware pulls. Smudge proof appliances Wall to wall tile and new upgraded padding and carpet..The master bedroom is huge with a relaxing garden tub and spacious walk in closet. Entire home has been painted including ceilings! New blinds & ceilings fans. All Bathrooms have new water saving toilets and New chrome hardware including door knobs. 3 New chandelier's to give it that touch of Bling!! Backyard is perfect for BBQ and is completely covered to keep heat away , Duel Pain Windows throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 S 172 Lane have any available units?
1976 S 172 Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1976 S 172 Lane have?
Some of 1976 S 172 Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 S 172 Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1976 S 172 Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 S 172 Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1976 S 172 Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1976 S 172 Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1976 S 172 Lane offers parking.
Does 1976 S 172 Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1976 S 172 Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 S 172 Lane have a pool?
No, 1976 S 172 Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1976 S 172 Lane have accessible units?
No, 1976 S 172 Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 S 172 Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 S 172 Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1976 S 172 Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1976 S 172 Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

