1976 S 172 Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

A Must See in Goodyear!! Walk-in to a completely new amazing remodeled home!! Beautiful kitchen cabinets with shiny new hardware pulls. Smudge proof appliances Wall to wall tile and new upgraded padding and carpet..The master bedroom is huge with a relaxing garden tub and spacious walk in closet. Entire home has been painted including ceilings! New blinds & ceilings fans. All Bathrooms have new water saving toilets and New chrome hardware including door knobs. 3 New chandelier's to give it that touch of Bling!! Backyard is perfect for BBQ and is completely covered to keep heat away , Duel Pain Windows throughout.