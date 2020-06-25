All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:24 PM

18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue

18529 West Capistrano Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18529 West Capistrano Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Are you looking for a great home conveniently located near Elliot Road, In Beautiful Estrella with all the amenities available as if you were an owner. This Spacious 3 BR 2BA is the one for you even has a separate office space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue have any available units?
18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue offer parking?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue have a pool?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 18529 W CAPISTRANO Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College