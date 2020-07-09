All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 18427 W San Carlos Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
18427 W San Carlos Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

18427 W San Carlos Dr

18427 West San Carlos Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18427 West San Carlos Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Incredible community amenities in Goodyear! - Enjoy the incredible amenities in Estrella Mountain Ranch for a one time fee of $100. This large home has all appliances in the kitchen, kitchen island, and a 3 car garage. Partial new carpet just installed and professionally cleaned and ready for you. Walk to nearby K-8 school, very close to parks, water park, lakes, and grocery shopping in Estrella. $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. No cats. $10 mthly admin fee, Goodyear rental tax 2.5%. Tenant must provide proof of tenant insurance. Tenant must have credit of at least 625.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2088006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr have any available units?
18427 W San Carlos Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 18427 W San Carlos Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18427 W San Carlos Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18427 W San Carlos Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18427 W San Carlos Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18427 W San Carlos Dr offers parking.
Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18427 W San Carlos Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr have a pool?
No, 18427 W San Carlos Dr does not have a pool.
Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr have accessible units?
No, 18427 W San Carlos Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18427 W San Carlos Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18427 W San Carlos Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18427 W San Carlos Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College