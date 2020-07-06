17895 W DESERT WIND Drive

Amenities

The Golf Course Community of Montecito Village at Estrella Mtn.! This home has a private courtyard w/pavered entry! Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath w/den, tile flooring w/carpet in bedrooms and den. Removable carpet in great room, ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan, Plantation shutters & blinds, w/patio access from dining area. Kitchen island w/breakfast bar, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, & plenty of wood cabinets, the perfect home for entertaining inside & out.! Split master, upscale baths w/granite counters. Storage cabinets in laundry. Enjoy the beautiful backyard w/large covered patio, built-in BBQ, fire pit area, & meticulous desert landscape, MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! 3 car garage on corner lot! Rent plus $20 admin. fee and 2.5% tax total 1993.63/mo. Tenant to verify all.