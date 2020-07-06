All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

17895 W DESERT WIND Drive

17895 West Desert Wind Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17895 West Desert Wind Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
The Golf Course Community of Montecito Village at Estrella Mtn.! This home has a private courtyard w/pavered entry! Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath w/den, tile flooring w/carpet in bedrooms and den. Removable carpet in great room, ceiling fans throughout. Open floor plan, Plantation shutters & blinds, w/patio access from dining area. Kitchen island w/breakfast bar, granite counters, SS appliances, pantry, & plenty of wood cabinets, the perfect home for entertaining inside & out.! Split master, upscale baths w/granite counters. Storage cabinets in laundry. Enjoy the beautiful backyard w/large covered patio, built-in BBQ, fire pit area, & meticulous desert landscape, MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! 3 car garage on corner lot! Rent plus $20 admin. fee and 2.5% tax total 1993.63/mo. Tenant to verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have any available units?
17895 W DESERT WIND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have?
Some of 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17895 W DESERT WIND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive offers parking.
Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have a pool?
No, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have accessible units?
No, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 17895 W DESERT WIND Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

