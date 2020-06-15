All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane

17728 West Cedarwood Lane · (602) 942-4200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17728 West Cedarwood Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Furnished Rental in the Award Winning 55 Plus community of CantaMia. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home has many welcoming features: Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets, Central Vacuum, Water Softener, Reverse Osmosis, Pavers at front patio and driveway, Cabinets & work bench in garage,and a semi-private backyard that backs up to a common area. All utilities included ($150 mo electric cap). Prefer 3 month leases but will consider shorter terms if available. The HOA only allows a minimum of 1 month rentals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have any available units?
17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have?
Some of 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane does offer parking.
Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17728 W CEDARWOOD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
